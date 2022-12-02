FIFA World Cup 2022 | Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

December 02, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - AL KHOR, Qatar

Upon learning that Japan were leading Spain in the other group game, Germany let their guard down and Costa Rica scored twice

Reuters

Germany players stand on the pitch at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha on December 1. | Photo Credit: AFP

Germany were knocked out of the World Cup in the group stage for a second consecutive time despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica on Thursday after the four-times champions were consigned to third in Group E following Japan’s victory over Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Costa Rica deployed a five-man backline but Germany still found a way through in the 10th minute when David Raum floated in a cross that was headed home by Serge Gnabry, who restarted the game quickly fearing goal difference being a factor.

But after learning that Japan were leading Spain in the other group game, Germany let their guard down and Costa Rica scored twice with Yeltsin Tejeda arriving late to score the first before Juan Pablo Vargas bundled a second over the line.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Germany’s Kai Havertz grabbed a brace after coming on as a substitute to seal the three points before Niclas Fuellkrug added a fourth late in the game but the final results left Japan at the top of the group while Spain finished second.

Teams

Costa Rica: Keylor Navas, Juan Pablo Vargas, Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo, Kendall Waston, Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Brandon Aguilera, Johan Venegas, Joel Campbell

Germany: Manuel Neuer, David Raum, Antonio Ruediger, Niklas Suele, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Mueller, Jamal Musiala, Ilkay Guendogan, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US