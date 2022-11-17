FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full United States of America squad and schedule

Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Captain: Christian Pulisic
Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Matt Turner, Sean Johnson.
Defenders: Joe Scally, Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, DeAndre Yedlin, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson.
Midfielder: Cristian Roldan, Kellyn Acosta, Luca de la Torre, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson.
Forwards: Jordan Morris, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Giovanni Reyna, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright.
Group Stage Fixture Schedule
U.S. vs. Wales - November 22, 12.30 a.m.
U.S. vs. England - November 25, 3.30 p.m.
U.S. vs. Iran - November 30, 12.30 a.m.
