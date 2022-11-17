FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full United States of America squad and schedule

November 17, 2022 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

Here is the official United States men’s national football team squad and their group B stage schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2022

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

Captain: Christian Pulisic

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Matt Turner, Sean Johnson.

Defenders: Joe Scally, Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore, DeAndre Yedlin, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson.

Midfielder: Cristian Roldan, Kellyn Acosta, Luca de la Torre, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson.

Aaron Ray Long and Tim Ream of the U.S. during training in Qatar | Photo Credit: Reuters

Forwards: Jordan Morris, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Giovanni Reyna, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright.

Group Stage Fixture Schedule

U.S. vs. Wales - November 22, 12.30 a.m.

U.S. vs. England - November 25, 3.30 p.m.

U.S. vs. Iran - November 30, 12.30 a.m.

