FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of Uruguay and schedule

Coach: Diego Alonso
Captain: Diego Godín
ADVERTISEMENT
Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Sosa
Defenders: Ronald Araujo, Sebastian Coates, Martin Caceres, Guillermo Varela, Matias Vina, Mathias Olivera, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Jose Luis Rodríguez
Midfielders: Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Nicolas de la Cruz, Federico Valverde , Facundo Pellistri, Agustin Canobbio, Facundo Torres
Forwards: Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez, Maximiliano Gomez, Edinson Cavani
Trending
- IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
- Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency
- South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
- A mixed bag: On U.S. midterm elections
- Seven million homes in dark as Russian missiles pound Ukraine cities
Group Stage fixture and schedule
Ghana vs Portugal - November 24
Ghana vs South Korea - November 28
Ghana vs Uruguay - December 2
ADVERTISEMENT