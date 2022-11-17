FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of Uruguay and schedule

November 17, 2022 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

Here is the official Uruguay national football team squad and their group H stage schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Coach: Diego Alonso

Captain: Diego Godín

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Sosa

Defenders: Ronald Araujo, Sebastian Coates, Martin Caceres, Guillermo Varela, Matias Vina, Mathias Olivera, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Jose Luis Rodríguez

Midfielders: Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Nicolas de la Cruz, Federico Valverde , Facundo Pellistri, Agustin Canobbio, Facundo Torres

Forwards: Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez, Maximiliano Gomez, Edinson Cavani

Group Stage fixture and schedule

Ghana vs Portugal - November 24

Ghana vs South Korea - November 28

Ghana vs Uruguay - December 2

