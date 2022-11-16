FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of Switzerland and schedule

Coach: Murat Yakin
Captain: Granit Xhaka
Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yann Sommer, Jonas Omlin, Philipp Kohn
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Silvan Widmer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Edimilson Fernandes
Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Ardon Jashari
Forwards: Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, Haris Seferovic, Christian Fassnacht
Group Stage Fixture and schedule
Switzerland vs Cameroon - November 24
Switzerland vs Brazil - November 28
Switzerland vs Serbia - December 2
