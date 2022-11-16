FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of Serbia and schedule

November 16, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

Here is the official Serbia national football team squad and their group G stage schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Coach: Dragan Stojković

Captain: Dušan Tadić

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic, Pedrag Rajkovic, Vanja Milinkovic Savic.

Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Milos Veljkovic, Filip Mladenovic, Strahinja Erakovic, Srdan Babic.

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Sasa Lukic, Marko Grujic, Filip Kostic, Uros Racic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Ivan Ilic, Andrija Zivkovic, Darko Lazovic.

File picture of Serbia’s Dusan Tadic in action | Photo Credit: Reuters

Forwards: Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Duricic, Luka Jovic, Nemanja Radonjic.

Group Stage fixture and schedule

Serbia vs Brazil - November 24

Serbia vs Cameroon - November 28

Serbia vs Switzerland - December 2

