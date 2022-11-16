FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of Serbia and schedule

Coach: Dragan Stojković
Captain: Dušan Tadić
Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic, Pedrag Rajkovic, Vanja Milinkovic Savic.
Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Milos Veljkovic, Filip Mladenovic, Strahinja Erakovic, Srdan Babic.
Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Sasa Lukic, Marko Grujic, Filip Kostic, Uros Racic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Ivan Ilic, Andrija Zivkovic, Darko Lazovic.
Forwards: Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Duricic, Luka Jovic, Nemanja Radonjic.
Group Stage fixture and schedule
Serbia vs Brazil - November 24
Serbia vs Cameroon - November 28
Serbia vs Switzerland - December 2
