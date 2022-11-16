FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of Morocco and schedule

Coach: Walid Regragui
Captain: Romain Saïss
Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir Mohamedi, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd, Badr Benoun, Romain Saiss, Yahya Attiyat Allah, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Dari
Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Yahya Jabrane
Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Amine Harit, Abde Ezzalzouli, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Sofiane Boufal, Ilias Chair, Youssef En-Nesyri, Walid Cheddira, Abderrazak Hamed Allah
Group stage fixture schedule
Morocco vs Croatia - November 23, 3.30 p.m.
Morocco vs Belgium - November 27, 6.30 p.m.
Morocco vs Canada - December 1, 8.30 p.m.
