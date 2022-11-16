FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule

Coach: Hansi Flick
Captain: Manuel Neuer
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp
Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Thilo Kehrer, David Raum, Lukas Klostermann, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Christian Gunter
Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Julian Brandt, Mario Gotze
Forwards: Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Niclas Fullkrug, Karim Adeyemi
Group stage fixture schedule
Germany vs Japan - November 23, 6.30 p.m.
Germany vs Spain - November 28, 12.30 a.m.
Germany vs Costa Rica December 2, 12.30 a.m.
