FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Canada squad and schedule

Coach: John Herdman
Captain: Atiba Hutchinson
Goalkeepers: James Pantemis, Milan Borjan, Dayne St Clair
Defenders: Samuel Adekugbe, Joel Waterman, Alistair Johnston, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Derek Cornelius
Midfielders: Liam Fraser, Ismael Kone, Mark-Anthony Kaye, David Wotherspoon, Jonathan Osorio, Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio, Samuel Piette
Forwards: Tajon Buchanan, Liam Millar, Lucas Cavallini, Ike Ugbo, Junior Hoilett, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies
Group stage fixture schedule
Canada vs Belgium - November 24, 12.30 p.m.
Canada vs Croatia - November 27, 9.30 p.m.
Canada vs Morocco - December 1, 8.30 p.m.
