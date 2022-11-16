FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Belgium squad and schedule

November 16, 2022 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

Here is the official Belgium national football team squad and their group F stage schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Coach: Roberto Martínez

Captain: Eden Hazard

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Zeno Debast, Leander Dendoncker, Wout Faes, Arthur Theate

Midfielders: Thomas Meunier, Timothy Castagne, Thorgan Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Hans Vanaken, Yannick Carrasco

Belgium players pose for a team group photo before a match | Photo Credit: Reuters

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Leandro Trossard, Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi, Charles De Ketelaere, Lois Openda, Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens

Group stage fixture schedule

Belgium vs Canada - November 24, 12.30 a.m.

Belgium vs Morocco - November 27, 6.30 p.m.

Belgium vs Croatia - December 1, 8.30 p.m.

