FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Belgium squad and schedule

Coach: Roberto Martínez
Captain: Eden Hazard
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels
Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Zeno Debast, Leander Dendoncker, Wout Faes, Arthur Theate
Midfielders: Thomas Meunier, Timothy Castagne, Thorgan Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Hans Vanaken, Yannick Carrasco
Forwards: Eden Hazard, Leandro Trossard, Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi, Charles De Ketelaere, Lois Openda, Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens
Group stage fixture schedule
Belgium vs Canada - November 24, 12.30 a.m.
Belgium vs Morocco - November 27, 6.30 p.m.
Belgium vs Croatia - December 1, 8.30 p.m.
