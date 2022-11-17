FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Senegal squad and schedule

November 17, 2022 12:19 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

Here is the official Senegal national football team squad and their group A stage schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Coach: Aliou Cissé

Captain: Kalidou Koulibaly

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Diang

Defenders: Bouna Sarr, Saliou Ciss, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Ibrahima Mbaye, Abdoulaye Seck, Fode Ballo Toure, Cheikhou Kouyate

Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr, Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Moustapha Name, M. Loum Ndiaye, Joseph Lopy

Senegal’s Sadio Mane | Photo Credit: Reuters

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Keita Balde, Habib Diallo, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Mame Babe Thiam

Group Stage Fixture Schedule

Senegal vs Netherlands - November 21, 9.30 p.m.

Senegal vs Qatar - November 25, 6.30 p.m.

Senegal vs. Equador - November 29, 8.30 p.m.

