FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Senegal squad and schedule

November 17, 2022 12:19 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

Here is the official Senegal national football team squad and their group A stage schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2022

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.