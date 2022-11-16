FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full France squad and schedule

Coach: Didier Deschamps
Captain: Hugo Lloris
ADVERTISEMENT
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda.
Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, William Saliba, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano.
Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouaméni, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout, Eduardo Camavinga.
Forwards: Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Christophe Nkunku.
Trending
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
- ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide
Group Stage Fixture Schedule
France vs. Australia November 23, 12.30 a.m.
France vs. Denmark November 26, 9.30 p.m.
France vs. Tunisia November 30, 8.30 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT