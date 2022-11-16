FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full England squad and schedule

Coach: Gareth Southgate
Captain: Harry Kane
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.
Defenders: Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Ben White.
Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, James Maddison, Conor Gallagher.
Forwards: Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling , Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Callum Wilson.
Group Stage Fixture Schedule
England vs. Iran - November 21, 6.30 p.m.
England vs. United States - November 26, 12.30 p.m.
England vs. Wales - November 30, 12.30 a.m.
