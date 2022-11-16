FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Brazil squad and schedule

Coach: Tite
Captain: Thiago Silva
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man. City), Weverton (Palmeiras)
Defenders: Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid) Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Danilo (Juventus), Daniel Alves (Pumas), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla)
Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Man. United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Man. United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)
Forwards: Antony (Man. United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)
Group stage fixture schedule
Brazil vs Serbia - November 24
Brazil vs Switzerland - November 28
Brazil vs Cameroon - December 2
