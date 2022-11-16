FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Argentina squad and schedule

Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Captain: Lionel Messi
ADVERTISEMENT
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli. Franco Armani
Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña, Nicolás Tagliafico, Juan Foyth
Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis MacAllister, Guido Rodríguez, Alejandro Gómez, Enzo Fernández, Exequiel Palacios
Forwards: Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Nicolás González, Joaquín Correa, Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi
Trending
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
- ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide
Group Stage Fixture Schedule
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia - November 22, 3.30 p.m.
Argentina vs. Iran Mexico - November 27, 12.30 a.m.
Argentina vs. Poland - December 1, 12.30 a.m.
ADVERTISEMENT