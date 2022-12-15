FIFA World Cup 2022 | France vs Morocco: Saiss, Aguerd start for Morocco, France make two changes

December 15, 2022 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST

France have made two changes after Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano caught colds and missed training on December 12 and 13

Reuters

France’s Antoine Griezmann warms up before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on December 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Morocco captain Romain Saiss and centre back partner Nayef Aguerd have been passed fit to play while France have been forced into two changes for December 14 World Cup semi-final.

French-born Saiss was carried off in Morocco’s quarter-final win over Portugal on Dec. 11, after starting the game with a heavily strapped thigh, while Aguerd suffered a hamstring injury in the last-16 win over Spain and missed the last match.

Morocco kept Jawad El Yamiq in the line-up, meaning they will play five at the back, looking to continue the stalwart defensive performances that have taken them through to the last four at the tournament in Qatar.

Noussair Mazraoui returns at left back after missing the last match with a gastro infection with Yahya Attiat-Allah unlucky to lose his place after creating the winner in the quarter-final. Selim Amallah is the other player dropped to the bench.

France have made two changes after Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano caught colds and missed training on December 12 and 13.

Rabiot is replaced in midfield by Youssouf Fofana and defender Ibrahima Konate comes in for Upamecano.

Teams:

France: Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (c), Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri (Compiled by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

