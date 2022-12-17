  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: Top five young players of Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final | Varane, Konate miss training for virus-hit France

Upamecano and Rabiot were back in training Friday, but Coman was still missing, joining Theo Hernandez and Aurelien Tchouameni who were also absent for France

December 17, 2022 04:02 am | Updated 04:02 am IST

AP
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 14: Raphael Varane of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi-final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konaté were among five France players who missed training on Friday, two days before the World Cup final against Argentina.

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 14: Raphael Varane of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi-final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konaté were among five France players who missed training on Friday, two days before the World Cup final against Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konaté were among five France players who missed training on Friday, two days before the World Cup final against Argentina.

The two centre-backs have reportedly become the latest members of the France squad to be affected by a virus, according to French media.

Three other players — Dayot Upamecano, Adrien Rabiot, and Kingsley Coman — were struck down by illness at the start of the week and had to isolate.

Upamecano and Rabiot were back in training Friday, but Coman was still missing. Theo Hernandez and Aurelien Tchouameni were also absent, French sports daily L'Equipe reported.

France winger Ousmane Dembele said he and his teammates were not worried about key players becoming sick ahead of Sunday's final.

“No, we are not,” Dembele said. “We are not afraid of the virus. Dayot and Adrien had a headache, a little stomach ache.”

“I made them a little tea with ginger and honey and they were better,” Dembele added, laughing.

France forward Randal Kuolo Mani said medical staff had set up sanitary zones and players were being extra careful.

“Those who are sick stay in their room,” Kuolo Mani said. “The doctors take good care of them, and we wash our hands. There is gel for everyone before going to the table … we shake hands with our fists. So I think we're very, very strict on it.”

France coach Didier Deschamps has said his players' immune system “might be a little run down” because of the intensity of the tournament. He also noted the “use of air conditioners may also affect” how the virus is circulating.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2022 / France

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.