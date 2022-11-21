FIFA World Cup 2022 | European teams ditch ‘One Love’ armband after FIFA pressure

November 21, 2022 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

Barring teams from making political statements in Qatar, FIFA ruled that captains “must wear the captain’s armband provided by FIFA”

Reuters

Captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and Denmark will not wear “OneLove” armbands after FIFA made it clear they would be booked, the associations said in a joint statement on Monday. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@AnthonyC_Eri

The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and Denmark will not wear "OneLove" armbands after FIFA made it clear they would be booked, the associations said in a joint statement on Monday.

"You don't want the captain to start the match with a yellow card. That is why it is with a heavy heart that we as a UEFA working group and as a team had to decide to abandon our plan," the Dutch football association KNVB said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KNVB said FIFA had made it clear only hours before the kick-off of their opening match against Senegal on Monday that captain Virgil van Dijk would get a yellow card if he walked on the pitch wearing the armband as planned.

ALSO READ
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to defy FIFA on captains' armbands

The KNVB said it was "deeply disappointed" in FIFA's stance and would not let it pass unnoticed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"This is completely against the spirit of our sport, which unites millions of people," the KNVB said in a statement.

"Together with other countries involved we will critically look at our relation with FIFA."

Trending

  1. Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run
  2. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  3. Karnataka government gives in-principle approval for Namma Metro Phase III project in Bengaluru, two corridors on 44.65 km planned
  4. Rishi Sunak visits Kyiv, announces new air defence package for Ukraine
  5. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’

The armband had been designed to convey a message "against any form of discrimination", the Dutch FA said.

According to FIFA rules, team equipment must not have any political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images, and during FIFA Final Competitions, the captain of each team "must wear the captain’s armband provided by FIFA".

Wales said the countries involved had been prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations, but sporting sanctions had been a step too far.

"As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games."

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Here are the squads and schedules of all teams

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US