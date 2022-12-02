FIFA World Cup 2022 | England defender Ben White leaves squad for personal reasons

December 02, 2022 03:15 am | Updated December 01, 2022 11:19 pm IST

England defender Ben White was ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup after leaving the squad for “personal reasons”, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

England face Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Arsenal player has returned to England after leaving the team’s Al Wakrah training base, the FA said.

An FA statement said White was “not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament.”

“We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time,” the FA said.

White has excelled for Premier League leaders Arsenal this season but did not feature in any of England’s three Group B games in the World Cup first phase.

White, normally a central defender but who has been operating as right back for Premier League table-topping Arsenal this season, was something of a surprise inclusion in the squad.

He missed training two days ago, with the FA saying he was ill.

White, who has four caps, was called up as a late replacement for last year’s European Championship but did not feature.

(With input from agencies)