FIFA World Cup 2022 | England beat Senegal 3-0 to set up quarter-final clash with France

December 05, 2022 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - AL KHOR, Qatar

This is the first ever encounter between England and Senegal

Reuters

England’s Bukayo Saka, center, celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Senegal, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Free-scoring England extended their unbeaten record against African teams with a 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday which included a first goal at this World Cup from captain Harry Kane as they set up a quarter-final clash with holders France.

England had initially looked sluggish against Senegal's pacy forwards, in the two nations' first ever encounter, with a wonderful one-handed save by Jordan Pickford stopping Boulaye Dia from giving the African side a shock lead.

But Jordan Henderson settled England's nerves in the 38th minute, stroking the ball home after being played in by Jude Bellingham at the end of a lovely passing move.

Kane struck a ferocious shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with the last kick of the first half, leaving him one goal behind Wayne Rooney's record of 53 goals for England.

Nippy winger Bukayo Saka bagged the third with a neat chip over Mendy after a cross by Phil Foden in the 57th minute.

England's goalfest in Qatar - 12 so far - equals their previous best World Cup total at Russia 2018 when they made the semi-finals. They scored 11 in winning the world title in 1966.

