FIFA World Cup 2022, Ecuador v Senegal | Starting line-ups released

November 29, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Here are the starting line-ups for the FIFA World Cup Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha

The Hindu Bureau

A match official checks the goal-line technology prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on November 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ecuador’s veteran striker Enner Valencia has recovered sufficiently from a knee strain to make it into Gustavo Alfaro’s starting lineup on Tuesday against Senegal in a boost to the South Americans’ chances of qualifying from World Cup Group A.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valencia, the 33-year-old captain, has scored three goals in Ecuador’s good start to the tournament - one win and a draw - but left the field injured towards the end of both games.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse bolstered his midfield with the inclusion of Pathe Ciss in place of striker Famara Diedhiou, leaving Boulaye Dia as the lone centre forward at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senegal players inspect the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on November 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

With defensive midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate still out injured, Ciss adds steel. Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr provide width to an attack without Sadio Mane, whose injury absence in Qatar has been a massive blow to their last-16 chances.

Team

Ecuador (4-4-2):

Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan; Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Carlos Gruezo, Alan Franco; Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia (captain)

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro (ARG)

Senegal (4-3-3):

Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (capt), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Pathe Ciss; Iliman Ndiaye, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr

Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN)

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

(With input from agencies)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US