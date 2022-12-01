FIFA World Cup 2022 | Croatia reaches World Cup last 16 as goalless draw puts Belgium out

December 01, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - New Delhi

Croatia eased into the last 16 of the World Cup after holding a stuttering Belgium to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, sending their European rivals’ ‘golden generation’ out of the tournament with barely a whimper.

The result saw Zlatko Dalic’s men qualify in second place in Group F behind Morocco, who beat already eliminated Canada 2-1 in the other game to secure top spot.

Neither side had a shot on target in a dour first half and Belgium brought on striker Romelu Lukaku at the break, but it was Croatia who sprang into life, with Marcelo Brozovic and Luka Modric drawing saves from Thibaut Courtois in quick succession.

Lukaku rattled the post with a fierce shot from close range on the hour as Belgium pushed desperately for the goal that would send them through, but Croatia held firm to extend their unbeaten run in the World Cup group stage to six matches.

First half

Belgium went into the break locked at 0-0 with Croatia in their decisive Group F clash at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Thursday.

Morocco led Canada 2-1 at halftime in the other match in the pool and as it stands the African side and Croatia are heading into the last 16.

Belgium dropped skipper Eden Hazard and played with Dries Mertens as a ‘false nine’, a change in tactics from manager Roberto Martinez.

Mertens had a good opportunity when he was set up by Kevin De Bruyne, but shot well over the crossbar.

Croatia also had chances and was awarded a penalty when Andrej Kramaric was fouled by Yannick Carrasco but it was overturned on a VAR review for an offside in the build-up.

Build-up

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez dropped captain Eden Hazard to the bench for his side's crucial FIFA World Cup game against Croatia on Thursday.

The Real Madrid forward was left out of the XI as one of four changes from the team which started the surprise 2-0 defeat by Morocco last weekend.

The Belgians played down media reports of an altercation between senior players, including Hazard, earlier this week, with Martinez calling the rumours "fake news".

Belgium has to beat 2018 runners-up Croatia in their final Group F match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to be sure of qualification to the last 16.

Martinez also gave in-form Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard and veteran winger Dries Mertens their first starts of the tournament.

Leander Dendoncker replaced the suspended Amadou Onana in midfield.

Striker Romelu Lukaku was again only fit enough for a place on the bench after making a brief substitute appearance against Morocco.

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic named an unchanged starting line-up after the impressive 4-1 victory over Canada left them only needing to avoid defeat against Belgium to go through.

Morocco take on already-eliminated Canada simultaneously in the other last Group F game, knowing a point would secure a place in the knockout phase for the first time since 1986.

Teams

Croatia (4-3-3):

Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja

Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)

Belgium (4-3-3):

Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne; Axel Witsel, Leander Dendoncker, Kevin De Bruyne (capt); Yannick Carrasco, Leandro Trossard, Dries Mertens

Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP)

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

(With input from agencies)