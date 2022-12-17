  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco, Key battles: FIFA World Cup third-place play-off, Qatar 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs. Morocco | Starting line-ups released

Here are the starting line-ups for the FIFA World Cup 2022 third-place playoff between Croatia and Morocco

December 17, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

Reuters
Croatia’s midfielder Luka Modric (left) and Croatia’s defender Dejan Lovren walk on the pitch prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup third-place play-off football match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 17, 2022.

Croatia’s midfielder Luka Modric (left) and Croatia’s defender Dejan Lovren walk on the pitch prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup third-place play-off football match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Croatia and Morocco made several changes to their starting lineups for their World Cup third-place playoff at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday, with both coaches giving opportunities to players benched during the tournament.

Morocco will be without skipper Romain Saiss who lasted only 21 minutes in the semi-final defeat by France before he was substituted, with head coach Walid Regragui saying it was a risk worth taking at the time but not for the playoff.

"We won't be taking risks... especially Saiss. He's been ruled out. But I'm confident and trust in our group," Regragui had said on the eve of the game.

Also Read | A delayed end: On Morocco’s World Cup dream run

In defence, Achraf Hakimi and Jawad El Yamiq retain their place, with Achraf Dari and Yahya Attiat-Allah coming in for the injured Saiss and Nayef Aguerd.

Croatia skipper Luka Modric starts in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic, but Marcelo Brozovic sits out with Lovro Majer coming in. Marko Livaja and Mislav Orsic start in attack.

Teams

Croatia (4-2-3-1):

Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Ivan Perisic, Lovro Majer, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric (captain), Marko Livaja, Mislav Orsic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo

Coach: Zlatko Dalić

Morocco (4-3-3):

Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Jawad El Yamiq, Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Achraf Dari, Bilal El Khannouss, Yahya Attiat-Allah

Coach: Walid Regragui

Referee: Al-Jassim 

