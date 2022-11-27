  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs. Canada | Starting line-ups released

Here are the starting line-ups for the World Cup Group F match between Croatia and Canada

November 27, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - DOHA

Reuters
Marcelo Brozovic (left) and Luka Modric of Croatia inspect the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Canada at Khalifa International Stadium on November 27, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

Marcelo Brozovic (left) and Luka Modric of Croatia inspect the pitch prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Canada at Khalifa International Stadium on November 27, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Croatia's Nikola Vlasic was left out of their starting side to face Canada in their second FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F game at Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

Vlasic, who was substituted at halftime in their opening 0-0 draw with Morocco after suffering a calf injury, was replaced in the starting line-up by Marko Livaja in the only change to the side.

Canada's Atiba Hutchinson will become the first man to win 100 caps for the country after he was named in their staring line-up.

Cyle Larin came in for Junior Hoilett in the only change to the Canada side that were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their opener.

Teams

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

Canada: Milan Borjan, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Alistair Johnston, Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David (Reporting by Toby Davis)

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2022 / soccer / sport / Qatar

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.