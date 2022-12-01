FIFA World Cup 2022, Canada vs. Morocco | Starting line-ups released

December 01, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

Here are the starting line-ups of the FIFA World Cup Group F match between Canada and Morocco

The Hindu Bureau

General view inside the stadium before the FIFA World Cup Group F match between Canada and Morocco. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Morocco has restored goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to their team for their last Group F game against Canada at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday after his mysterious absence from their last outing against Belgium.

He had lined up for the match but appeared to be ill during the singing of the anthems and was pulled from the starting XI before the kick off, replaced by Munir El Kajoui.

The team doctor said afterwards he had been ill but Morocco coach Walid Regragui claimed Bounou had suffered an injury in the warm-up.

Morocco have made other change as Abdelhamid Sabiri, whose free kick set up their shock 2-0 win over Belgium, replaces Selim Amallah in an attacking switch made by the coach.

Already-eliminated Canada, who will co-host the next World Cup, has made four changes to their team after losing 4-1 to Croatia in their previous fixture.

Sam Adekugbe, Junior Hoilett, and Jonathan Osorio all start, along with midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, who gets his first run out at the tournament in Qatar.

Canada (3-4-3):

Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria; Sam Adekugbe, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jonathan Osorio, Junior Hoilett; Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Tajon Buchanan

Coach: John Herdman (ENG)

Morocco (4-4-2):

Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt), Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri; Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal, Hakim Ziyech,

Coach: Walid Regragui (MAR)

Referee: Raphael Claus (BRA)

(With input from agencies)

