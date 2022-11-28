FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs. Switzerland | Half-time ends scoreless

November 28, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Here are the starting line-ups from the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Switzerland

Reuters

Brazil’s Richarlison attends a training session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Richarlison is set to start against Switzerland. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil and Switzerland were deadlocked at 0-0 in their World Cup Group G game at the 974 Stadium on Monday after the first half with plenty of intricate play and more than a few misplaced passes from both sides.

Vinicius Junior volleyed Raphinha’s superb cross on target in the 27th minute, but Swiss keeper Yann Sommer was able to steer his mis-hit effort away to safety. Sommer also saved a well-struck shot from Raphinha four minutes later to keep the game scoreless at the break.

Fred and Eder Militao replaced the injured Neymar and Danilo in the Brazil team for their World Cup Group G match against Switzerland on Monday.

Neymar and Danilo were ruled out of the group stage by ankle injuries suffered in the team's opening 2-0 win over Serbia.

Brazil coach Tite went for power over finesse, choosing to pair Fred with his Manchester United teammate Casemiro to strengthen the midfield, pushing Paqueta forward into a playmaking role, instead of bringing Rodrygo in up-front alongside Vinicius, Richarlison and Raphinha.

Real Madrid's versatile central defender Militao replaced Danilo at right back.

Swiss coach Murat Yasin made one change to the team that started the 1-0 win over Cameroon with Fabian Rieder replacing Xherdan Shaqiri.

Teams

Brazil:

Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (c), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.

Switzerland:

Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Rieder.

