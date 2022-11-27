  1. EPaper
FIFA World Cup 2022, Belgium vs. Morocco | Starting line-ups released

Here are the starting line-ups for the World Cup Group F match between Belgium and Morocco

November 27, 2022 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Reuters
Morocco’s midfielder Hakim Ziyech (left) and teammates walk on the pitch before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Belgium and Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 27, 2022.

Morocco’s midfielder Hakim Ziyech (left) and teammates walk on the pitch before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Belgium and Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku was again left out of the starting line-up as he recovers from a hamstring injury but coach Roberto Martinez made three changes to his side for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F clash with Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

Tall midfielder Amadou Onana will start in the place of Youri Tielemans having impressed off the bench in the 1-0 win over Canada, while Thorgan Hazard, brother of captain Eden, comes in for Yannick Carrasco. Right back Thomas Meunier was preferred to Leander Dendoncker.

Morocco is unchanged from the 0-0 draw with Croatia as left-back Noussair Mazraoui has recovered from a hip injury sustained in that game.

Belgium will qualify for the last 16 with a victory and will hope for a much-improved performance compared to the win over Canada, which Martinez called “technically the worst” showing of his six years in charge.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Timothy Castagne, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Amadou Onana, Thorgan Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard (captain), Michy Batshuayi

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (captain), Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

