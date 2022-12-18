FIFA World Cup 2022 | Argentine president to watch final match from home

December 18, 2022 11:12 am | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Buenos Aires

Fernandez’s French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, however, will attend the final in person, officials announced

AFP

The prospect of Lionel Messi finally winning a World Cup in his last tournament has brought extra flights of Argentina fans to the Gulf state. | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said he will be watching Sunday’s World Cup final match between his national team and France from home, and not in person from Qatar.

“Like millions of my compatriots, I will enjoy the final of the World Cup at home,” he said Sunday on Twitter.

“I will live this fantastic moment as I have up to now, together with my people,” he said. “Our best will be on the field, and our glorious fans in the stands.”

Fernandez is a passionate fan of Argentinos Juniors, the team from which football superstar Diego Maradona emerged.

Fernandez’s French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, however, will attend the final in person, officials announced. 

On Wednesday, Mr. Macron also attended as France prevailed in its semi-final against Morocco.

