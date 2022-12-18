  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Messi upset with referee to Ronaldo goal disallowed, top controversies in Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Argentine president to watch final match from home

Fernandez’s French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, however, will attend the final in person, officials announced

December 18, 2022 11:12 am | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Buenos Aires

AFP
The prospect of Lionel Messi finally winning a World Cup in his last tournament has brought extra flights of Argentina fans to the Gulf state.

The prospect of Lionel Messi finally winning a World Cup in his last tournament has brought extra flights of Argentina fans to the Gulf state. | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said he will be watching Sunday’s World Cup final match between his national team and France from home, and not in person from Qatar.

“Like millions of my compatriots, I will enjoy the final of the World Cup at home,” he said Sunday on Twitter.

Also read | Will record-chasing France stop Messi from laying his hands on the holy grail?

“I will live this fantastic moment as I have up to now, together with my people,” he said. “Our best will be on the field, and our glorious fans in the stands.”

Fernandez is a passionate fan of Argentinos Juniors, the team from which football superstar Diego Maradona emerged.

Fernandez’s French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, however, will attend the final in person, officials announced. 

On Wednesday, Mr. Macron also attended as France prevailed in its semi-final against Morocco.

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2022 / soccer

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.