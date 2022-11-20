November 20, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Argentina begin their campaign against Saudi Arabia in their first group stage match of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Lusail Stadium, which can accommodate 80,000 people at once.

Saudi Arabia is competing in their sixth FIFA World Cup, Argentina has won the World Cup twice in 1978 and 1986, and are favourites to pick up their third.

Argentina and Saudi Arabia have played each other four times, with Argentina winning once in their third meeting during the Confederations Cup in 1992. Their last meeting ended 0-0 in 2012 friendly.

When: Tuesday, November 22, 3.30 p.m.

Where: Lusail Stadium

Capacity: 80,000

Key stats and facts

Argentina is playing in the World Cup finals for the 18th time, while Saudi Arabia is playing for the sixth time and second in a row. Saudi Arabia lost 5-0 to hosts Russia in the opening game in 2018 then 1-0 to Uruguay before beating Egypt 2-1 in their final game of the group stage. Argentina were crowned champions of Copa America last year beating hosts Brazil at the famous Maracana stadium.

