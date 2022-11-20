  1. Argentina is playing in the World Cup finals for the 18th time, while Saudi Arabia is playing for the sixth time and second in a row.
  2. Saudi Arabia lost 5-0 to hosts Russia in the opening game in 2018 then 1-0 to Uruguay before beating Egypt 2-1 in their final game of the group stage.
  3. Argentina were crowned champions of Copa America last year beating hosts Brazil at the famous Maracana stadium.