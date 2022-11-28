FIFA World Cup 2022 | Aboubakar rescues Cameroon in 3-3 draw with Serbia

November 28, 2022 04:44 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

Aboubakar came off the bench and produced a stunning chip for Cameroon, before assisting Choupo-Mouting for the equaliser

The Hindu Bureau

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar, left, scores the second goal past Serbia’s goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic during the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Serbia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to rescue his side by scoring one superb goal and creating another as they fought back to draw 3-3 with Serbia on Monday, a result that kept both sides’ slim chances alive at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in first-half stoppage time and Aleksandar Mitrovic netted after the break to cancel out Jean-Charles Castelletto’s opener for Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium.

Aboubakar was summoned off the bench in the 55th minute and pulled a goal back for Cameroon with a stunning scooped chip over the keeper in the 63rd before teeing up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to draw them level three minutes later. The draw halted a run of eight consecutive World Cup defeats for the African side.

The result left both sides on one point and needing to win their final Group G game to stand a chance of going through to the knockout stages, with Cameroon facing Brazil on Friday when Serbia take on Switzerland. 

Support our reporting.
Teams

Cameroon (4-3-3):

Cameroon’s players pose for a team photo prior to the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Serbia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Devis Epassy; Nouhou Tolo, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Nkoulou, Collins Fai; Martin Hongla, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde; Bryan Mbeumo, Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (capt)

Coach: Rigobert Song (CMR)

Serbia (3-4-2-1):

Serbia team players pose prior to the start of the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Serbia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Filip Kostic; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic (capt); Aleksandar Mitrovic

Coach: Dragan Stojkovic (SRB)

Referee: Mohammed Abdulla (UAE)

(With input from agencies)

