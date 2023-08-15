ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA Women’s World Cup | Carmona’s fires Spain into first-ever final with 2-1 win over Sweden

August 15, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - AUCKLAND

Carmona's 90th-minute strike from long-range pinged off the crossbar and into the goal two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had levelled the match for Sweden

Reuters

Spain will play for its first Women’s World Cup championship after Olga Carmona’s goal in the 89th minute lifted La Roja to a 2-1 victory over Sweden in the August 15 semifinal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Olga Carmona struck late to lift Spain to a thrilling 2-1 win over Sweden on Tuesday and send the Iberians into a first Women's World Cup final.

Carmona's 90th-minute strike from long-range pinged off the crossbar and into the goal two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had levelled the match for Sweden in front of a baying crowd of 43,217 at Eden Park.

Salma Paralluelo, the quarter-final hero against the Netherlands, put Spain in the lead with the opening goal in the 81st minute, breathing life into what had been a slow-burning, cagey affair.

Less than a year after a player revolt tore the squad apart, 'La Roja' will have the chance to lift the trophy on Sunday when they face co-hosts Australia or England in the championship match.

