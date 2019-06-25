FIFA Women’s World Cup | Blackstenius puts Sweden in last eight

Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius struck in the second half as it won 1-0 against Canada, which missed a late penalty, at the women’s World Cup to set up a quarterfinal against Germany.

In the other match at Reims, USA needed two Megan Rapinoe penalties, one of it controversial, to beat Spain 2-1 on Monday and set up a last eight clash with host France.

In sweltering conditions, Sweden and Canada struggled to register any shots on target in a first half.

Breakthrough

That all changed after the break when the Swedes stepped up a level and they were finally rewarded in the 55th when the Canadians lost possession in midfield.

Kosovare Asllani played an inch perfect diagonal ball to striker Blackstenius, who prodded the ball past onrushing keeper Stephanie Labbe. It was her first goal of the tournament and it freed the Swedish team, which almost added a second with a thunderous drive from Fridolina Rolfo in the 61st.

Canada had a chance to get back into the game after 68 minutes when it was awarded a penalty after a lengthy VAR review ruled that Asllani had handled the ball. However, veteran Sweden keeper Hedvig Lindahl dived to her right to tip Janine Beckie’s spot kick away.

Sweden will now face two-time champion Germany on Saturday in Rennes, a repeat of the 2003 final won by the latter.

After breezing through the group phase, defending champion USA lacked inspiration and conceded its first goal of the tournament as Spain rose to the occasion.

It took USA only seven minutes to break the deadlock as Tobin Heath was brought down in the area, with Rapinoe coolly converting the resulting penalty.

USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, however, was not at her best and poor positioning allowed Jennifer Hermoso to equalise two minutes later with a lob into the net.

USA’s salvation came when Rose Lavelle fell in the box after slight contact with Virginia Torrecilla, prompting referee Katalin Kulcsar to award a penalty, which was confirmed by VAR review.

