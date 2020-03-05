Football

FIFA WC Qualifier | India’s match against Qatar likely to be postponed

FIFA and AFC made a formal proposal after a meeting in Zurich on Thursday

India’s FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier at home against Qatar is likely to be postponed after FIFA and AFC made a formal proposal for the same after a meeting in Zurich on Thursday.

Apart from the game against Qatar, India is also scheduled to play a friendly versus Tajikistan in March.

Also Read
Chinese Formula One Grand Prix in Shanghai stands postponed

COVID-19 | List of global sports events affected due to coronavirus outbreak

Already out of contention after failing to win even a single game, India is scheduled to play 2022 tournament host Qatar in Bhubaneswar on March 26, followed by matches against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in June. India is now seeking to qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup.

FIFA and AFC have sent the proposal to the relevant member associations to postpone the match. An update on these fixtures will be announced after consultation with the associations. The decision was made keeping in mind the well-being and health of all individuals involved.

Also Read

Football — India to host 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup

Monitoring the situation

FIFA said it will continue to monitor the situation in relation to the coronavirus outbreak in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), the confederations and the member associations.

The other matches discussed were the women’s Olympic Games play-off between Korea Republic and China PR and the AFC Futsal championship in Turkmenistan.

According to the Indonesian football association, matches scheduled to take place in March and June have been moved to October and November respectively.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 9:23:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/fifa-wc-qualifier-indias-match-against-qatar-likely-to-be-postponed/article30993137.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY