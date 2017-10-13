FIFA Under-17 World Cup: Mexico has to win big to keep hopes alive

Two-time FIFA Under-17 World Cup champion Mexico is in a perilous situation.

After drawing 1-1 with Iraq and losing a closely-fought battle 3-2 to table-topper England, the seven-time CONCACAF champion has to win by a big margin over Chile in a Group F contest here on Saturday to keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the Round of 16. And, also pray that Iraq loses to England in Kolkata.

England has made the pre-quarterfinals from Group F after victories over Mexico and Chile.

Chile, having lost to England (4-0) and Iraq (3-0), virtually doesn’t stand a chance of making it to the knockouts. Which will be the second team to qualify? Will it be Iraq or Mexico?

Mexico coach Mario Arteaga said he would go all out for a win. “We are going to play as a team, with equal emphasis on attack and defence. More important, we have to play an intelligent game,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

While the qualification of teams from Group F matches hangs in the balance, things are much simpler in Group E. Given the two weaker teams in Honduras and New Caledonia, it is pretty much a no-brainer as to which two teams will be making it to the pre-quarterfinals — France and Japan.

France, on top with two wins, will want to round-off with an all-win record when it takes on Honduras here. “It is an important match, because we want to finish first in the group. We are preparing for this match with a lot of seriousness,” said France coach Lionel Rouxel.

“We are going to give chances to new players as some are [quite] tired having played two matches,” he added, indicating that France might leave out skipper Claudio Gomes, who has a niggle.