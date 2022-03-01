FIFA-UEFA suspend Russian teams

Move affects prospects of both the national and club teams

FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia’s national teams and clubs from international football until further notice due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The move makes it likely that Russia will be excluded from this year’s World Cup and the women’s Euro 2020 tournament.

“FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,” UEFA said in a statement.

“These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters,” they added.

Russia was scheduled to host Poland in a World Cup qualifying playoff on March 24 and if it remains suspended at that time, it would be out of the World Cup and unable to progress to the finals in Qatar in November.

The Polish FA had said that it will refuse to play against the Russian team and the Czech Republic and Sweden, whichare in the same playoff ‘path’, had also ruled out facing Russia.

Only way

The only way Russia could still feature in the playoffs would be a sudden improvement in the situation in Ukraine leading to a lifting of the suspension.

The organisation said a further decision would be made at a later date about the impact on the women’s Euro 2022 tournament in England in July which Russia has qualified for.

The decision means that Spartak Moscow will not play its Europa League match against RB Leipzig and the German club will advance to the quarterfinals.