FIFA, UEFA denounce shooting attack at Turkish football federation office

Turkish media reported at least seven bullets were fired at the building in Istanbul on Thursday before the shooters escaped in a waiting vehicle

AP Istanbul
September 03, 2022 14:25 IST

Turkish football federation logo. | Photo Credit: Turkish football federation

FIFA and UEFA condemned a shooting incident at the headquarters of the Turkish football federation during a board meeting.

Turkish media reported at least seven bullets were fired at the building in Istanbul on September 1 before the shooters escaped in a waiting vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The international football bodies denounced “a horrific act of gun violence against the people and property of the Turkish Football Association.”

“As much as we are relieved that these acts resulted in no injuries, we regret that there are still people capable of such crimes with no respect for human life or safety,” FIFA and UEFA said in a joint statement.

The motive for the attack was unclear.

Turkey’s top football clubs in Istanbul also condemned the shooting.

