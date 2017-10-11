Football

FIFA suspends Pakistan Football Federation

Pakistan's national and club teams cannot participate in international competitions. File photo

Pakistan's national and club teams cannot participate in international competitions. File photo   | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Cites “undue third-party interference” as the reason for its decision

FIFA said on Wednesday it was banning the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), barring the country's national and club teams from competing in international competition with immediate effect.

Zurich-based FIFA cited “undue third-party interference” as the reason for its decision. Soccer's global governing body said the PFF offices and its accounts remained in control of a court-appointed administrator, violating FIFA's rules on independence.

