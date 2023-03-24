ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA sets May 2024 date to pick 2027 Women's World Cup host

March 24, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Zurich

Brazil, South Africa and a co-hosting project by Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have previously said they want to bid for the tournament

AP

The trophy of the Women’s FIFA World Cup. | Photo Credit: Reuters

FIFA set a timeline to pick the 2027 Women's World Cup host, giving would-be candidates one month to join the contest ahead of a vote in May next year.

FIFA said its ruling council — a 37-member global group chaired by the governing body's president Gianni Infantino — will select up to three bids late in the campaign for a vote by more than 200 member federations.

The decision will be made at the FIFA Congress on May 17 next year at a venue not yet announced.

FIFA set key dates Thursday leading to the vote, starting with an April 21 deadline for member federations to register interest in bidding.

They should attend the 2023 tournament in July and August, being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and file formal bids with FIFA by Dec. 8.

The FIFA Council will appoint an evaluation panel to visit and assess the bids before publishing reports on them before the vote.

FIFA committed to "respecting internationally recognized human rights" in all "activities in connection with bidding for and hosting" the tournament.

Gifts of only "symbolic or trivial value" can be offered on behalf of bid campaigns, FIFA said, and must not be linked to any commitment of support or create a conflict of interest.

The tournament is likely to have 32 teams playing a total of 64 games, though FIFA has not confirmed the tournament format.

Related Topics

World Cup / soccer

