FIFA post an honour for the Indian judiciary: Mudgal

Justice (Retd.) Mukul Mudgal is all set to add another feather to his cap as a sports administrator when he takes over as the head of FIFA’s governance committee. He was elected to the post at the 67th Congress held in Manama recently.
“It is one of the biggest posts in sports and a huge honour for India,” said Mudgal to The Hindu here. “I would say it is an honour for the Indian judiciary,” he added.
Having accomplished the task as the Administrator of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Mudgal, a big cricket lover, was reportedly offered a position in the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to run the affairs of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He, however, had to decline the request due to his pre-occupation with the FIFA.
Mudgal, who had joined the Governance Committee as deputy chairman in May last year, replaced Miguel Maduro, whose term came to an end this month even though there were reports that he had been sacked for trying to block Russia’s World Cup official Vitali Mutko from retaining his seat on the Council.
Mudgal emphasised his elevation in the Governance Committee was a recognition of the Indian judiciary’s “reputation, impartiality, integrity and ability.”
According to him, his assignment would involve, “suggesting governance reforms of FIFA. It is an important segment of the FIFA and I have to work with two other officials.”
