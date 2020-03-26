FIFA monitoring coronavirus threat in India

World football governing body FIFA on Wednesday said it was monitoring the developments arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, which is scheduled to host the Women’s U-17 World Cup in November.

FIFA said it was also exploring “alternative solutions”.

The coronavirus outbreak has so far claimed lives of over 20,000 people across the world while infecting more than 4,25,000.

In India, the pandemic has affected over 600 people besides 10 deaths.

“FIFA is currently monitoring developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak in India to decide the future of the U-17 Women’s World Cup which is slated to be held in the country in November,” the apex body said in a statement after PTI inquired.

Alternative solutions

“With public health and safety in mind, FIFA is also working with the Local Organising Committee to identify any potential impact on preparations for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020, as well as finding alternative solutions to upcoming events that were planned in India in the lead up to the tournament,” it added.

Sixteen teams will take part in the World Cup, of which only three have sealed their berths.

India has qualified as the host nation, while North Korea (winner) and Japan (runner-up) progressed from the Asian qualifiers.

The World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 2 to 21 with matches to be played in Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati.