FIFA inspection team arrives

An eight-member FIFA delegation started the inspection process to determine venues for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in India from November 2 to 21 next year.
Beginning with Kolkata, which hosted the under-17 men’s World Cup final in 2017, the FIFA delegation will inspect Guwahati (on November 28), Bhubaneswar (Nov. 29), Ahmedabad (Nov. 30) and Navi Mumbai (Dec. 1).
“Besides the infrastructure and training sites, we are interested in plans the different venues have for further development of women’s football in the country,” World Cup project leader Oliver Vogt said here on Tuesday.
A final decision on the venues will be taken in the first quarter of 2020, Vogt said.
Local organising committee tournament director Roma Khanna and All India Football Federation senior vice-president Subrata Dutta were present.
