FIFA honours Chhetri for his achievements, releases three-episode series on his life and career

Chhetri is third in the list for active footballers with most international goals with 84 strikes to his name, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and Lionel Messi (90)

PTI New Delhi:
September 28, 2022 18:12 IST

Sunil Chhetri during a training session in Bengaluru. File. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

World football governing body FIFA has released a three-episode series on the life and career of talismanic Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri in recognition of his achievements and goal-scoring exploits.

FIFA announced that the three episodes are available on FIFA+, its streaming platform.

“You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men’s international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now,” the FIFA tweeted from its World Cup handle.

38-year-old Chhetri is third in the list for active footballers with most international goals with 84 strikes to his name, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and Lionel Messi (90).

“The first episode takes us back to where it all started...all leading up to his India debut at the age of 20. Close associates, loved ones, and footballing colleagues help tell the tale — apart from the man himself, the man affectionately dubbed, ‘Captain, Leader, Legend’,” the synopsis of the first episode says.

The second episode is about Chhetri starting to perform wonders for the national team, and his big dream of playing professional football for a top-class overseas club.

In the third episode, Chhetri reaches the zenith of his professional career and his personal life. Trophies pile up and records are shattered.

Chhetri made his India debut in 2005 and since then has played in 131 matches, including the one against Vietnam on Tuesday.

