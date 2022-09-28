Football

FIFA honours Chhetri for his achievements, releases three-episode series on his life and career

Sunil Chhetri during a training session in Bengaluru. File.

Sunil Chhetri during a training session in Bengaluru. File. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

World football governing body FIFA has released a three-episode series on the life and career of talismanic Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri in recognition of his achievements and goal-scoring exploits.

FIFA announced that the three episodes are available on FIFA+, its streaming platform.

“You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men’s international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now,” the FIFA tweeted from its World Cup handle.

38-year-old Chhetri is third in the list for active footballers with most international goals with 84 strikes to his name, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and Lionel Messi (90).

“The first episode takes us back to where it all started...all leading up to his India debut at the age of 20. Close associates, loved ones, and footballing colleagues help tell the tale — apart from the man himself, the man affectionately dubbed, ‘Captain, Leader, Legend’,” the synopsis of the first episode says.

The second episode is about Chhetri starting to perform wonders for the national team, and his big dream of playing professional football for a top-class overseas club.

In the third episode, Chhetri reaches the zenith of his professional career and his personal life. Trophies pile up and records are shattered.

Chhetri made his India debut in 2005 and since then has played in 131 matches, including the one against Vietnam on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
soccer
sport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2022 6:13:23 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/fifa-honours-chhetri-for-his-achievements-releases-three-episode-series-on-his-life-and-career/article65946269.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY