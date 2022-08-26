FIFA ends suspension of AIFF; U-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled to take place

The suspension was imposed on AIFF by FIFA on August 14 owing "to undue third-party influence."

Amitabha Das Sharma KOLKATA
August 26, 2022 23:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspension was imposed on AIFF by FIFA on August 14 owing “to undue third-party influence.” File.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bureau of the FIFA Council announced on Friday evening that the suspension imposed on the All India Football Federation has been lifted, thereby ending 12 days of exile for the Indian federation.

The suspension was imposed on AIFF by FIFA on August 14 owing "to undue third-party influence."

"The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner," said a FIFA statement.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned," it added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
soccer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app