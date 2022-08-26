FIFA ends suspension of AIFF; U-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled to take place

The suspension was imposed on AIFF by FIFA on August 14 owing "to undue third-party influence."

The suspension was imposed on AIFF by FIFA on August 14 owing "to undue third-party influence."

The Bureau of the FIFA Council announced on Friday evening that the suspension imposed on the All India Football Federation has been lifted, thereby ending 12 days of exile for the Indian federation.

"The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.

The FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner," said a FIFA statement.

"As a consequence, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned," it added.