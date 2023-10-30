ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at Women's World Cup final

October 30, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ZURICH

FIFA has banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years

AP

FIFA has banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years. He was judged for misconduct at the Women’s World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony. | Photo Credit: AP

FIFA banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on October 30 for misconduct at the Women’s World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony.

FIFA did not publish details of the verdict reached by its disciplinary committee judges, who had investigated charges relating to “basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”

Also Read | Spain opens case against soccer chief for World Cup kiss. Luis Rubiales breaks week-long silence

Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.

Support our reporting.
Minutes earlier, Rubiales grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture in the exclusive section of seats with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Sofía standing nearby.

Rubiales resigned from his jobs in soccer in September after weeks of defiance that increased pressure on him from the Spanish government and national team players.

Rubiales can request the verdict within 10 days and then file an appeal to FIFA, soccer’s world body said.

