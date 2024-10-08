GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FIFA bans Italian player Curto for 10 games for discrimination toward South Korean opponent

Curto also must do community services and undergo training and education with an organization approved by FIFA

Published - October 08, 2024 04:50 pm IST - ZURICH

AP
FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: AP

FIFA banned Italian football player Marco Curto for 10 games for making a discriminatory remark at South Korea forward Hee Chan Hwang in a preseason game between Como and Wolverhampton.

The 25-year-old Curto also must do “community services and undergo training and education with an organization approved by FIFA,” soccer’s governing body said in a statement on Tuesday (October 8, 2024).

Como defended Curto after the game in July, claiming the remark that Hwang “thinks he’s Jackie Chan” was not intended to be derogatory.

Hwang reported the incident during the second half, leading to angry responses from his teammates, including Daniel Podence. The Portuguese forward was sent off for punching a Como player.

The South Korea Football Association filed a formal complaint to FIFA, which notified Curto of his disciplinary ban late Monday (October 7, 2024).

“The player Marco Curto was found responsible for discriminatory behavior and sanctioned with a 10-match suspension,” FIFA said.

Curto has since been loaned by top-tier Como to Serie B club Cesena and is set to miss five league games through Nov. 10.

FIFA said it deferred five games of the ban for a probationary period of two years.

FIFA this year urged all 211 of its member federations to take a coordinated approach to prosecuting incidents of alleged racism and discrimination.

Published - October 08, 2024 04:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.