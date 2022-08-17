FIFA agrees to cancel Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier

Brazil and Argentina agreed to pay a fine for not playing the qualifier, which was stopped shortly after kickoff when health officials entered the field saying four Argentina players had broken COVID-19 protocols

PTI Sao Paulo
August 17, 2022 16:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, right, is challenged by Brazil’s Gerson during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina. File | Photo Credit: AP

The suspended World Cup qualifying game between Brazil and Argentina will not be played, the two countries' governing soccer bodies said after reaching a deal with FIFA to cancel the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both teams agreed to pay a fine for not playing the qualifier, which was stopped shortly after kickoff last September when Brazilian health officials entered the field saying four Argentina players had broken COVID-19 protocols.

FIFA had wanted the match to be played next month, even though it had been rendered essentially meaningless after both Brazil and Argentina qualified for the World Cup in Qatar despite playing a game less than other South American countries.

FIFA initially fined the soccer bodies of both countries and demanded the match be played. Brazil’s confederation and Argentina’s federation took the case to the Court for Arbitration of Sport, where all three parties agreed to the deal to cancel the game.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tite, Scaloni prefer not to play

Brazil coach Tite and his Argentina counterpart Lionel Scaloni had argued that the risks of injuries and suspensions were too high for the game to be played ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

The decision leaves both teams free to schedule September friendlies against different opponents instead.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In Qatar, Brazil is in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Argentina is in Group C with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
World Cup
soccer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app