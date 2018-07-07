FIFA 2018 | Score and stats: England beats Sweden to enter semifinals after 28 years

England's Ashley Young and Kyle Walker have both recovered from minor injury concerns to be included in the side to face Sweden in their World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, as has Jamie Vardy who starts on the bench.

Back-up striker Vardy was a major doubt after suffering a groin strain when England played Colombia in the last 16, but was again fit to be named among the substitutes for the encounter in Samara.

Sweden right back Mikael Lustig is banned after picking up a second yellow card and has been replaced by Emil Krafth, while midfielder Sebastian Larsson returns from suspension and comes into the side for Gustav Svensson.

England's Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Walker are all one booking away from missing a potential semi-final, while Albin Ekdal and Viktor Claesson are in the same boat for Sweden.

The euphoria and expectations of the English — starved for sporting success at the international level — have reached a crescendo, with the fans winning the social media battle with their hilarious rendition of “It’s coming home”.

The memes and spoofs are keeping the strong media contingent entertained as most run against deadlines to keep their bosses back home happy.

The English, however, will have to navigate a tricky quarterfinal against Sweden, which has adopted a very English game to ensure its best showing in the World Cup since the heroics of Martin Dahlin and Thomas Brolin in USA 1994.