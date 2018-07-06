FIFA 2018 | Live score and stats: Marcelo in Brazil squad in crucial match against Belgium

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has brought Nacer Chadli and Marouane Fellaini, who both scored as substitutes against Japan in the round of 16, into his starting line-up for the World Cup quarter-final against Brazil on Friday.

Yannick Carrasco and Dries Mertens make way for the midfield duo, with Fellaini's inclusion alongside Axel Witsel in front of the back four allowing playmaker Kevin De Bruyne to move into a more advanced position.

Marcelo returns to the Brazil side after missing the round of 16 match against Mexico because of back spasms, with Filipe Luis making way at left back.

In a World Cup of disasters — if you were rooting for any of the traditionalist super-powers — Brazil has bucked the trend to book a clash against Belgium, with a place in the semifinals up for grabs.

After years of dour, unimaginative football, the Latin Americans have again found their soul with Tite marrying the individual Brazilian flair with disciplined defending.

The team, boasting the best defensive record in the event (alongside Uruguay), has also scored seven goals, with Neymar — taking a break from showboating — finally showcasing his genius in a match-winning effort against a tenacious Mexico.